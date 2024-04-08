Today is Monday April 08, 2024
ktbb logo


Female inmate dies at Smith County Jail

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2024 at 4:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Female inmate dies at Smith County JailSMITH COUNTY – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said a female inmate died at the jail Sunday morning. In a release from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate, Tanya Williams experienced a medical emergency that morning around 6 a.m. Williams was taken to a local hospital where she later died. The sheriff’s office said Texas Rangers were notified, and will conduct an investigation, which is standard procedure. An autopsy was also ordered. The release also stated Williams was arrested Thursday on drug charges.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC