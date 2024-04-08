Female inmate dies at Smith County Jail

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2024 at 4:15 pm

SMITH COUNTY – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said a female inmate died at the jail Sunday morning. In a release from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate, Tanya Williams experienced a medical emergency that morning around 6 a.m. Williams was taken to a local hospital where she later died. The sheriff’s office said Texas Rangers were notified, and will conduct an investigation, which is standard procedure. An autopsy was also ordered. The release also stated Williams was arrested Thursday on drug charges.

