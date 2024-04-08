Fact check: No evidence of widespread voter registration by noncitizens

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2024 at 4:19 pm

DALLAS -The Dallas Morning News says that former President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Republican influencers all amplified a false statement on social media that suggests 2 million noncitizens have registered to vote without photo ID in three swing states this year. An Instagram post included screenshots of X posts from DC_Draino and End Wokeness, two popular social media accounts that we have previously fact checked. The post’s slide contains a screenshot from End Wokeness that was reshared by Elon Musk on X with the text “extremely concerning.” Musk has repeatedly shared voting and immigration misinformation on the platform he owns. The End Wokeness post said, “The number of voters registering without a photo ID is SKYROCKETING in 3 key swing states: Arizona, Texas, and Pennsylvania. Since the start of 2024: TX: 1,250,710 PA: 580,513 AZ: 220,731.”

We saw similar statements on X, TikTok and Facebook. On Truth Social, Trump asked who are the millions of voters registering without photo ID. The figures in the social posts represent the number of times states have verified voters’ Social Security numbers. This process is done with the Help America Vote Verification, a system established in 2004 where states can verify a voter’s identification with the Social Security Administration. State or local election officials in the three states — including Republicans — said that the figures do not accurately reflect the number of voters who registered without photo ID. All of the election officials said they take steps to ensure that only eligible citizens cast ballots and had no evidence of widespread voter registration by noncitizens. We told the End Wokeness social media user that voting officials from the three states said the data was misrepresented in the social post. The author of the account responded by saying “it is deeply concerning that ANYONE is registering to vote without a photo ID” and criticized mail-in voting. Texas and Arizona require a photo ID to vote, but Pennsylvania does not.

