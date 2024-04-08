New organization aims to promote ‘honest’ Texas history

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2024 at 4:19 pm

AUSTIN – Texas Public Radio reports that the stated goals of the Alliance for Texas History, a new historical association, are to focus on a 21st century approach for historical analysis, dialogue, and perspective of Texas history. The new organization is holding its first conference later this month. Greg Cantrell, interim president of the new group, said “when it comes to scholarly research, we believe it needs to be supported by factual sources, documented with footnotes that can be examined by others and open to discussion and dialogue. And this shouldn’t be controversial, in theory. It’s the way the profession of history works.”

“Well, let me begin by saying we do not see ourselves as a competitor or an alternative to the venerable TSHA, of which I am a former president. However, we are making plans to launch our own journal, which will include peer reviewed articles and book reviews. We’ve only been public for a month this week. So we are a work in progress, so we don’t have a timeline for the appearance of the first issue of our journal, but I certainly hope that it will be within the coming year. I hope that within the next two or three months, we may be in a position to announce the new journal and to begin accepting submissions,” he said.

