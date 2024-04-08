Shelby County man charged in livestock theft

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2024 at 4:17 pm

SHELBY COUNTY – A Shelby County man is pending trial after being charged with livestock theft and exploiting an elderly man according to our news partner KETK. According to the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), Danny Matthew Wright was arrested after he reportedly stole cattle from his employer, an elderly Shelby County resident. “With assistance from Shelby County Constables, Josh Tipton and Taylor Fanguy, the team discovered the identification of a stolen cow through a brand registered to the victim,” TSCRA said. Wright was indicted by a grand jury on the charges, and was arrested on Jan. 5 before he was released a few days later. Wright is currently pending trial.

