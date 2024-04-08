Today is Monday April 08, 2024
ktbb logo


Shelby County man charged in livestock theft

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2024 at 4:17 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Shelby County man charged in livestock theftSHELBY COUNTY – A Shelby County man is pending trial after being charged with livestock theft and exploiting an elderly man according to our news partner KETK. According to the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), Danny Matthew Wright was arrested after he reportedly stole cattle from his employer, an elderly Shelby County resident. “With assistance from Shelby County Constables, Josh Tipton and Taylor Fanguy, the team discovered the identification of a stolen cow through a brand registered to the victim,” TSCRA said. Wright was indicted by a grand jury on the charges, and was arrested on Jan. 5 before he was released a few days later. Wright is currently pending trial.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC