Titus County firefighters battle landfill fire

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2024 at 4:17 pm

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant Fire Department said in a post that crews were working a fire at the Pleasant Oaks landfill early on Sunday morning. According to our news partner KETK, crews from Mount Pleasant and Titus County Fire Departments worked the fire and eventually cleared the scene. Mount Pleasant FD said that landfill workers are still at the scene digging the fire out to extinguish it further and monitoring the landfill as the day goes on.

