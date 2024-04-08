Today is Monday April 08, 2024
Defying GOP threats of contempt, DOJ declines to hand over audio of Biden’s interview with Robert Hur

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2024 at 12:31 pm
(WASHINGTON) -- The Justice Department informed House Republicans on Monday it has no plans to hand over an audio recording of President Joe Biden's interview with former special counsel Robert Hur, despite threats from GOP House members that they could hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for continuing to withhold the records.

"Our efforts at cooperation prove that we are, and continue to be, willing to do our part to show the American people that the officials who serve them can work together productively in the public interest while avoiding unnecessary conflict," senior DOJ official Carlos Uriarte said in a letter Monday to House Judiciary and Oversight chairmen Jim Jordan and James Comer. "Yet the Committees have responded with escalation and threats of criminal contempt."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

