Total solar eclipse April 2024 livestream: Experience totality virtually

(NEW YORK) -- "Eclipse Across America" will air live Monday, April 8, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on ABC, ABC News Live, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Disney+ and Hulu as well as network social media platforms.

The highly anticipated total solar eclipse is set to take place on Monday, April 8, casting a historic shadow across a path through the United States.

If you haven't traveled to the path of totality or a cloudy weather forecast is going to shield your view, you can watch NASA's live broadcast of the eclipse.

NASA has provided a livestream through its telescope live feeds.

The track of the moon's shadow across Earth's surface is called the path of totality and, to witness the April 8 total solar eclipse in totality, viewers must be within the 115-mile-wide path.

To discover when to see the solar eclipse in totality or the partial eclipse in locations across the U.S. outside of the path, check out NASA's Eclipse Explorer tool.

At the International Space Station (ISS), astronauts are anticipating a partial view of the solar eclipse from space.

A deep partial eclipse will be visible from the ISS with 90% of the sun being covered by the moon at peak magnitude.

During totality, the ISS will be flying over southern Canada during this pass. The moon's shadow will be moving from New York state to Newfoundland during this period.

