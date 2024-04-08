Tyler man charged with capital murder

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2024 at 11:43 am

TYLER – Tyler man has been indicted with capital murder for the death of an 18-year-old woman who was found in a ravine behind a Tyler apartment. According to our news partner KETK, 19-year-old Jamaurea Britton was charged with capital murder in the death of Dejah hood. After speaking to authorities for over an hour, Britton confessed to the murder.

According to a report, Britton was in an apartment with Hood when the murder took place. He allegedly smashed a bottle of Stella Rose against Hood’s head while she wasn’t looking which cause her to fall on the floor. The affidavit says he then punched Hood in the face multiple times before trying to strangle her and grabbing a hammer to strike her repeatedly.

