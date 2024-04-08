Ex-Texas Longhorns DL T’Vondre Sweat arrested for DWI

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2024 at 5:53 am

ByADAM RITTENBERG

Former Texas defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat, the 2023 Big 12 defensive player of the year and Outland Trophy winner, was booked into jail after an arrest for driving while intoxicated.

Sweat, 22, was booked Sunday afternoon into Travis County Jail, according to online records, after being arrested by Austin police. He faces a Class B misdemeanor, which in Texas carries a fine up to $2,000 and 180 days in jail.

Sweat was released from jail after posting bond. His attorney declined to comment on the incident when asked by KXAN-TV.

The 6-foot-4, 362-pound Sweat declared for the NFL draft after helping Texas to its first College Football Playoff appearance. He had two sacks, eight tackles for loss, seven quarterback hurries, four pass breakups and 45 total tackles last season. Sweat won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. rates Sweat as the No. 3 defensive tackle prospect for next month’s NFL draft, behind Texas’ Byron Murphy and Florida State’s Braden Fiske.

