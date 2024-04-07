Braves ace Spencer Strider has UCL damage in right elbow

Spencer Strider, the Atlanta Braves’ ace and the major league leader in wins and strikeouts last season, has damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, the team said Saturday.

Atlanta said the diagnosis came after an MRI and that Strider will get further evaluation.

On Friday, Strider lasted only four innings, allowing five runs on seven hits. He recorded four strikeouts and struggled with control, walking three batters in Atlanta’s 6-5 win over Arizona in 10 innings.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said after the game that Strider “was complaining about his elbow. … He was uncomfortable with how it was feeling.”

Asked when Strider felt the discomfort, Snitker said it “might have been throughout the game.” Snitker said he learned of the issue after Strider left the contest.

The loss of Strider would be devastating to Atlanta’s rotation. Strider was Snitker’s choice over Max Fried to open the season as the Braves’ No. 1 starter.

Strider, 25, was 20-5 in 2023 as he led the majors in wins. His 281 strikeouts also were the most in the big leagues.

The right-hander had a 3.86 ERA last season, but his ERA is 7.00 after two starts this year.

