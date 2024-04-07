Red Sox put Trevor Story on 10-day IL with dislocated shoulder

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday, one after suffering a dislocated left shoulder on a diving stop.

Story exited Boston’s game at the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth inning Friday night after being injured on a backhanded dive to stop a hit by Mike Trout. Story was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam on Saturday.

“Frustrating, man,” Story said after Boston’s 8-6 win on Friday. “A lot of emotions. We don’t know how severe it is just yet, but a lot of frustration. … Pretty painful.”

Story already has endured major injury problems in each of his first two seasons with Boston after leaving the Colorado Rockies as a free agent for a six-year, $140 million contract.

He played in just 94 games in 2022 after missing significant time with injuries to his right hand and left foot. He appeared in only 43 games last season after recovering from major offseason surgery on his right elbow.

To fill Story’s spot on the active roster, the Red Sox recalled infielder David Hamilton from Triple-A Worcester.

