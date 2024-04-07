Eclipse events happening in East Texas

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2024 at 7:12 am

TYLER – On April 8, the sun and moon will align and parts of East Texas will experience totality during the 2024 solar eclipse. Following are events in Tyler. Check our news partner KETK’s site for more locations and events.

Texas African American Museum: The Empowerment Community Development Corporation will hold a Total Solar Eclipse Black Out Festival. They are expecting one minute and 49 seconds of totality.

Caldwell Zoo: The zoo will be holding A Wild Solar Eclipse event with commemorative treats and gifts available. Eclipse viewing glasses will be given out until the supply runs out.

Discovery Science Place: They will hold special activities and act as a viewing location.

Tyler Parks and Recreation: Lindsey Park and Faulkner Park will be viewing locations and the Goodman-LeGrand Museum will have a lunch on the lawn event.

Broadway Square Mall: From 12:30 – 2:30 p.m., families are invited to a solar eclipse watch party at the JCPenney parking lot.

