Giants bring back LB Isaiah Simmons on 1-year deal

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have agreed to terms with versatile linebacker Isaiah Simmons. It’s a one-year deal for Simmons to return to the Giants, a source told ESPN.

The 25-year-old was acquired last August in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for a seventh-round pick. He played in 17 games last season, starting four, and had 46 tackles, a sack and interception returned for a touchdown. Giants general manager Joe Schoen called him a “good addition” after the year.

Entering his fifth season, Simmons has started 41 games overall, even without a clear position. He has played safety, inside linebacker, nickel cornerback and been used as an edge rusher with the Giants and Cardinals.

An unrestricted free agent, Simmons’ return was uncertain in part because he was a favorite of former Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who parted ways with the team earlier this year. Martindale is now the defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan.

But the Giants believe Simmons can still be a useful player in new coordinator Shane Bowen’s defense, which is expected to have less blitzing and man coverage schemes. Those are two areas where Martindale tried to use Simmons’ natural athleticism.

Simmons was selected eighth overall in 2020 out of Clemson with notable size, speed and playmaking ability as a safety. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL combine at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds.

But it hasn’t fully translated at the NFL level, where Simmons has failed to find a permanent position. He’s floated between safety and linebacker in Arizona but played primarily as a linebacker for the Giants.

