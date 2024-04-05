House Democrats introduce bill to rename Miami federal prison after Trump

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2024 at 3:52 pm

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- After House Republicans introduced legislation to rename an airport outside of Washington, D.C., after former President Donald Trump, a group of House Democrats are now proposing a bill to rename a federal prison in Miami after Trump.

The legislation, which would rename the Miami Federal Correctional Institution in Florida as the "Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution," was officially filed on Wednesday, April 3.

The move comes just days after House Republicans introduced a bill to rename Washington Dulles International Airport after the former president. The renaming efforts come in an election year when many Republicans seek to honor the presumptive nominee, while Democrats work to undercut him.

Reps. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., and John Garamendi, D-Calif., are co-sponsors of the bill.

"Everyone knows President Trump loves to write his name in gold letters on all his buildings. But he's never had his name on a federal building before and as a public servant I just want to help the former president. Help us make that dream a reality," Moskowitz joked in a statement released Friday.

After Republicans introduced the legislation to name the airport located outside the nation's capital after Trump, Connolly floated renaming a prison after Trump.

"Donald Trump is facing 91 felony charges. If Republicans want to name something after him, I'd suggest they find a federal prison," Connolly wrote on X. Trump denies wrongdoing in his cases stemming from the charges.

Connolly referenced his suggestion in a statement on Friday, saying "it is only right that the closest federal prison to Mar-a-Lago should bear his name." The prison, which has just more than 1,000 inmates, is located about 90 miles south of Mar-a-Lago.

"I hope our Republican friends will join us in bestowing upon Donald J. Trump the only honor he truly deserves," Connolly added.

The Democrats' bill is not likely to go far in the GOP-controlled House -- just as the Republicans' plan to rename Dulles after Trump will likely die in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

The Bureau of Prisons, which oversees the Miami federal prison, declined to comment on the bill.

ABC News has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back