Prison time for Paxton ‘never’ likely, state prosecutor says

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2024 at 3:50 pm

AUSTIN – KUT reports that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton never would have been sent to prison if his fraud case had gone to trial, the prosecutors now say. In the week since Paxton, a Republican, cut a deal to have his charges dropped and upcoming trial canceled, the two special prosecutors have traded barbs over how each handled the case. They’ve questioned each other’s choices, motives and even whether they’ve always been truthful with each other. From indictment to deal, the case lasted nine years. The prosecutors entered the case as partners, longtime colleagues, even friends, and leave it as adversaries. The one thing they do agree on: Neither thinks Paxton was going to end up behind bars.

During a Friday interview on WFAA, lead prosecutor Brian Wice was asked if prison was ever a likelihood if the case had gone to trial. “The answer to your question is two words: absolutely never,” Wice said. “I never envisioned any scenario, any universe in which, by which, through which, that a judge or jury put Ken Paxton in prison based on either the third-degree felony failing to register as an investment adviser rep, or, for that matter, the first-degree felony securities fraud cases,” he added. In an interview with The Texas Newsroom, Wice’s former co-counsel agreed. “That’s probably the one true thing that Brian [Wice] said,” said Kent Schaffer, who resigned from the prosecution in February after he and Wice split over how to handle the case. Sure, Paxton was facing multiple felony charges. He was accused of defrauding investors in a North Texas tech company, and for failing to register with state securities regulators. But the prosecutors pointed out his alleged crimes did not involve violence. Yes, Paxton has been accused of corruption, repeatedly, and he still remains under active FBI investigation.

