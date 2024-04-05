Grand jury indicts Denton principals Paxton accused of electioneering

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2024 at 3:50 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that two Denton ISD elementary school principals were indicted on misdemeanor charges by a grand jury Tuesday for allegedly conducting an electioneering scheme through their school emails, according to court records. Alexander Elementary Principal Lindsay Lujan and Borman Elementary Principal Jesus Lujan, her husband, each was charged with unlawful use of internal mail system for political advertising. The indictments say the two used or authorized the use of an internal mail system to distribute political advertising. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Denton ISD in February, accusing the district of using public tax money to stump for specific candidates in an election. The suit alleged Lindsay Lujan, also the director of special programs for the district, sent an all-staff message from her school email address to staff at Alexander Elementary. In the email, Paxton alleged, she encouraged school staff to vote for candidates who support public schools and who are against vouchers.

The lawsuit also accused her husband, Jesus Lujan, of sending an all-staff email from his school address to staff at Borman Elementary in which he encouraged staff to vote in the Republican primary “for candidates who support public education and school funding.” “Since TX tends to always elect a Republican, we want to inform the party through our primary votes which issues we care about the most and how we feel about them,” Jesus Lujan wrote in the email attached in the lawsuit. “Thus, vote for candidates who support public education and school funding in the Republican primaries, no matter what your party affiliation is, Republican or Democrat.” On March 1, Paxton secured an injunction against the district that said employees of Denton ISD “shall not use any funds or resources of Denton Independent School District, including e-mail, or other means to engage in electioneering in violation of the Texas Election Code.” In a series of legal filings, Paxton has alleged several school districts have broken state election laws, which prohibit the use of state or local funds or other resources to campaign in favor or against any candidates, measures or political party. Besides Denton, other districts accused in North Texas include Frisco, Castleberry, Denison and Aledo.

