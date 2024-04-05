Today is Friday April 05, 2024
ktbb logo


Northeast quake rattles residents: ‘A roller coaster under my house’

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2024 at 2:52 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The 4.8 magnitude earthquake that rattled the tristate area Friday morning left residents doubting what they had just experienced.

"I felt like there was a roller coaster under my house going 1,000 miles an hour," Carol Nicolaidis of Brooklyn, New York, told ABC News. "I first thought pipes were exploding under my house."

The earthquake that hit New Jersey Friday morning could be felt as far south as Washington, D.C., and as far north as Maine, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

"I was sitting in my living room and I saw the walls shaking; it felt like a wave," Nicolaidis said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called the quake one of the largest on the East Coast in the last century.

There have been no reports of injuries or major infrastructure damage, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams. But there were reports of "limited damage" in Lebanon, New Jersey, near the quake's epicenter.

Students at New York's Rye Country Day School thought the earthquake was "the coolest thing ever," Gail Sestito, dean of Grades 7 and 8 and a middle school science instructor, told ABC News.

"Many said they saw the lights shaking a little and the smart board vibrate. But mostly we heard it -- sounded like students running down the hall," she said.

There's a 46% chance there could be an aftershock of over 3.0 in magnitude within the next week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

"If you feel an aftershock, drop to the floor, cover your head and neck, and take cover under a solid piece of furniture, next to an interior wall, or in a doorway," Adams said in a statement.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC