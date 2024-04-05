Today is Friday April 05, 2024
ktbb logo


Time capsule in Lindale to be buried after eclipse

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2024 at 2:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Time capsule in Lindale to be buried after eclipseLINDALE – The city of Lindale is giving you a chance to be part of history after the solar eclipse Monday. According to our news partner KETK, the city is creating a time capsule for future generations. Officials say the capsule will be buried in Darden Harvest Park and anyone can leave one object. That object can be no larger that four by six inches and not liquid.

The capsule will be opened for anyone who wants their item to be stored inside after a ceremony on Saturday at Picker’s Pavilion at Blackberry Square. After Monday’s eclipse, the capsule will be sealed and buried for future Lindale residents to find.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC