Time capsule in Lindale to be buried after eclipse

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2024 at 2:55 pm

LINDALE – The city of Lindale is giving you a chance to be part of history after the solar eclipse Monday. According to our news partner KETK, the city is creating a time capsule for future generations. Officials say the capsule will be buried in Darden Harvest Park and anyone can leave one object. That object can be no larger that four by six inches and not liquid.

The capsule will be opened for anyone who wants their item to be stored inside after a ceremony on Saturday at Picker’s Pavilion at Blackberry Square. After Monday’s eclipse, the capsule will be sealed and buried for future Lindale residents to find.

