City of Big Sandy announces City Hall move

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2024 at 2:29 pm

BIG SANDY, Texas – Our news partners at KETK report that Big Sandy City Hall has moved to a new location. First announced on Friday, the new location is on 119 E. Gilmer St., across from the Big Sandy Fire Department. Even though phone and internet services are down, the city is working to get everything re-connected. Citizens can either visit in-person or call 903-714-0917.

