Fentanyl conviction gets East Texan 30 year prison sentence

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2024 at 4:37 pm

HARRISON COUNTY – A Harrison County Court sentences a man to a 30 year prison term for fentanyl possession. According to our news partner, KETK, 41-year-old Brian Okeith Tucker was arrested by Marshall Police in January 2022 after a traffic stop revealed that Tucker’s vehicle smelled of marijuana. The Harrison County District Attorney’s Office said in a release, the subsequent vehicle search yielded ecstasy pills, a small safe with six jars of marijuana, and two other bottles with 157 pills labeled as hydrocodone, A lab test of the pills shown them to be actually fentanyl.

Patrol officers at Tucker’s trial said they were familiar with him, And, that on two other times, Tucker had failed to have a valid drivers license. Jurors were also informed that Tucker had two previous drug convictions in 2016.

Assistant Harrison County District Attorney Brendan Roth stated that, ” it is hoped that this verdict does send a strong message to the drug dealers of Harrison County that those who choose to deal narcotics in here, will be vigilantly investigated and prosecuted.”

