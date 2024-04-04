Tyler man sentenced 50 years for murder

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2024 at 4:40 pm

TYLER – A Tyler man, who was formerly on the DPS 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List, has been sentenced to 50 years in jail for a 2021 murder. According to our news partner KETK, Dakevian Scroggins, 29, was sentenced to 50 years in prison after being found guilty of murdering Christopher Frank Eiglebiger. Scroggins was apprehended in June after being on the run for two months. One of his associates, 26-year-old Zaccheus Dunn, was arrested two days after the shooting. Dunn was then found guilty and we sentenced to 44 years in prison in connection to Eiglebiger’s murder.

