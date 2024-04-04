Texas appeals court allows winter storm lawsuits against Oncor

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2024 at 3:52 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that a Houston appeals court has ruled that gross negligence lawsuits can move forward against Oncor and other power distribution companies sued over their involvement in the deadly power blackouts during a 2021 winter storm. The ruling involves more than 1,000 plaintiffs from across Texas whose lawsuits were combined for uniform handling of pretrial and discovery decisions. The lawsuits present one of the few remaining avenues for compensation for losses tied to power outages during the weather event that killed more than 200 people. A three-justice panel of the 14th Court of Appeals in Houston ruled unanimously that legal claims involving gross negligence or intentional misconduct could continue against Oncor and fellow plaintiffs CenterPoint and AEP Texas.

The ruling was not a total victory. The court barred plaintiffs from pursuing negligence claims related to the duty of a transmission distribution utility – or TDU – such as Oncor to provide electricity during an emergency. Oncor owns and operates transmission and distribution power lines across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as well as Waco, Tyler and Midland. “There is no denying the deliberate actions and blatant disregard for the TDU’s own customers,” said Dallas attorney Ann Saucer, who represents homeowners and families affected by the blackout, including roughly 140 plaintiffs in the Dallas area. “It was a conscious decision to cut off power to certain neighborhoods and several people lost their lives as a result. These companies were warned, and they chose not to act.” Oncor spokesperson Kerri Dunn said it would not be appropriate for the company to comment because ongoing litigation is involved. During the February 2021 storm, freezing temperatures, icy conditions and snow led to record-setting power demand. Power producers of all fuel types began experiencing equipment failures that cascaded into a near collapse of the state’s stand-alone power grid.

Go Back