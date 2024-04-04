City of Tyler issues rabies advisory

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2024 at 12:24 pm

TYLER – On Thursday, April 4, Tyler Animal Services was notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services that one skunk submitted for analysis tested positive for rabies. The skunk was found near the 3000 block of Salado Creek Drive. Those people and animals found to have been exposed to the skunk was been identified.

Tyler Animal Services say its very important for people not to handle bats, skunks, raccoons or other wild animals. And, If a person is bitten by an animal, the incident must be reported to them. Tyler Animal Services advises all pet owners to make sure their dogs and cats are currently vaccinated for rabies. Preventative immunization for rabies is the only effective defense against this fatal disease.

City of Tyler and Smith County Ordinance requires regular rabies shots for all dogs and cats. Failing to do so, is a Class C misdemeanor. If you have questions about rabies control, click on Tyler Animal Services website.

