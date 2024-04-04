Buccaneers reach deal with veteran pass-rusher Randy Gregory

JENNA LAINE

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers agreed to terms with outside linebacker Randy Gregory on a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

The move helps the Bucs fill a need at outside linebacker after the departure of Pro Bowler Shaquil Barrett — who was released in a salary-cap-saving move and later signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason — but it doesn’t preclude Tampa Bay from drafting a player at the position, as well.

A second-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys out of Nebraska in 2015, Gregory finished last season with the San Francisco 49ers, who acquired him in a trade with the Denver Broncos. Between those two teams, Gregory registered 3.5 sacks, 20 combined tackles (14 solo), six tackles for a loss, 10 quarterback hits and a pass defended in 16 games (three starts).

In 2022 with the Broncos, Gregory recorded 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 12 combined tackles (seven solo), 2 tackles for a loss and 7 quarterback hits. Before his time with Denver, Gregory spent five seasons with the Cowboys, registering 16.5 sacks and 19 tackles for a loss.

Gregory’s career has been marred by suspensions. He was suspended for 14 games in 2016 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, and he missed the 2017 season, two games in 2018 and all of 2019 due to multiple violations. He was reinstated in 2020. The following year, Gregory was asked to join the Cowboys’ players council, the team’s intrasquad leadership committee.

In three postseason games with the 49ers — including 32 snaps played in Super Bowl LVIII — Gregory recorded five combined tackles (three solo) and a tackle for a loss.

