Brookshire’s donates $184K raised in Fresh 15 race

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2024 at 4:38 am

TYLER – Brookshire’s Grocery Company presented a check worth more than $184,000 on Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, the check is to be split between several non-profits that was raised during their Fresh 15 race. “We’re beyond proud of this achievement and grateful to everyone who made it possible,” Fresh 15 organizers said. “Together, over the past 11 years, we’ve donated over $1.7 million to many deserving charities in East Texas.” According to the grocery company, they donation of $184,500 is the largest amount they have ever raised. The money will be split between 30 organizations. Fresh 15 Race Director Ashleigh Endicot said, organizations apply every year to become recipients and they choose non-profits that best align with the promotion of the race. “We are a team that comes together and able to impact our community directly, you know over the 11 years we’ve given back $1.7 million right here, so it’s not like is going somewhere else it’s coming directly into the community that we live,” Endicot said.

