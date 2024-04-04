DPS asks for help in finding Groveton man

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2024 at 4:25 am

GROVETON – The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking your help in finding a missing 72-year-old man.

According to our news partner KETK, W.J. Wallace was seen around midnight Monday March 25 on West First Street in Groveton. The DPS describes Mr. Wallace as an African American elderly man with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, brown pants, white shoes and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the location of W.J. Wallace is asked to contact the Onalaska Police Department at 936-646-5676.

