Today is Thursday April 04, 2024
ktbb logo


DPS asks for help in finding Groveton man

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2024 at 4:25 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DPS asks for help in finding Groveton manGROVETON – The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking your help in finding a missing 72-year-old man.
According to our news partner KETK, W.J. Wallace was seen around midnight Monday March 25 on West First Street in Groveton. The DPS describes Mr. Wallace as an African American elderly man with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, brown pants, white shoes and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the location of W.J. Wallace is asked to contact the Onalaska Police Department at 936-646-5676.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC