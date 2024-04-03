East Texas man gets 30 sentence in Ax murder

UPSHUR COUNTY – A Diana man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering a longtime friend with an ax. According to our news partner KETK, 34-year-old Jeffrey David Swanner of Diana was convicted in the murder of 60 year-old Kenneth Burcalow, also of Diana.

The Upshur County DA said in release, that in April of 2021, the two men were in a violent argunent influenced by alcohol and meth. Swanner hit Burcalow with an ax, causing him to bleed to death. Swanner told authorities at the time of the murder, he hit Burcalow with the ax after seeing “demons,” and believing Burcalow was attacking him.

Swanner left the murder scene, but was later found. He was sent to a state hospital after he was found to be incompetent. Swanner was later sent back back to Upshur County after authorities found him “being restored to competency.”

