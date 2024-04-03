Rashee Rice-linked crash totaled single mom’s car

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2024 at 4:54 pm

DALLAS – The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that a mother of two is asking the community for help after she said her car was totaled in a Dallas crash involving two luxury vehicles linked to Kansas City Chiefs football player Rashee Rice, according to a GoFundMe account. The fundraiser, which has been verified as authentic by the platform, seeks to raise $20,000. Kayla Quinn and her 4-year-old son were in the vehicle Saturday evening when her car was hit after a highway race between a Lamborghini and a Corvette ended in a crash, according to the GoFundMe description. Dallas police have said the occupants of the two sports cars that were racing fled after the crash, not stopping to render aid to anybody who may have been injured or provide insurance information to any victims.

Police said the crash happened after the driver of the Lamborghini went onto the left shoulder of North Central Expressway, lost control, hit the median wall and ricocheted back into traffic. Police were looking for Rice on Sunday, after several media outlets discovered at least one of the vehicles involved in the race was Rice’s. KXAS-TV reported Tuesday that both the Lamborghini and Corvette involved in the crash were linked to Rice. The Lamborghini was leased to Rice through Classic Lifestyle, a luxury car rental company in Dallas, KXAS-TV reported. A Dallas police call sheet obtained by the Dallas Morning News listed Rice as the suspected driver of the Corvette. Police said four other vehicles were damaged in the chain-reaction wreck, which caused four people to suffer minor injuries. Quinn wrote in the GoFundMe description that she and her 4-year-old son were in their vehicle when it was the first to be hit in the chain-reaction crash. She said she hasn’t been able to get in touch with Rice’s insurance company because the people in the two cars that were racing down North Central Expressway fled without providing any contact information.

