Mahomes Sr. indicted for February DWI

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2024 at 5:56 pm
Patrick Mahomes Sr. indicted for February DWI in TylerTYLER – Patrick Mahomes Sr. was indicted last week for driving while intoxicated a third time or more, a third-degree felony. According to our news partner KETK, the 53-year-old Mahomes Sr. was arrested in Tyler Feb. 3. At that time, a Tyler Police officer stopped Mahomes on West Gentry Park for driving slowly. The officer then discovered an open can of beer in the vehicles center console.

A driving while intoxicated third or more offense is classified as a third-degree felony, as opposed to the first two which are classified as misdemeanors. A conviction for a third DWI results in a prison sentence of no less than two years, no more than 10 years and up to $10,000 in fines.
The indictment was filed on March 28.



