What to know about JetBlue checked bag pricing, increased fees for Trusted Traveler Programs

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2024 at 2:50 pm

onurdongel/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- As airlines continue to update baggage policies and everywhere from fast food chains to theme parks introduce dynamic pricing, JetBlue is combining the two business trends by introducing a new peak and off-peak payment structure for passengers.

The New York-based airline, which first increased its checked bag fees in February among competitors, again changed up its pricing to now charge $50 for the first checked bag and $70 for the second bag while traveling during peak times.

According to JetBlue's baggage info website, the peak pricing applies to passengers paying to check a bag within 24 hours of departure and are traveling in Blue, Blue Basic, or Blue Extra fare classes within the U.S., Latin America, the Caribbean, or Canada.

The fee for a third checked bag is $135 during peak times, and $160 for a fourth or more bags.

The new pricing also applies to "peak-season" travel dates:

April 11 to April 29

June 20 to Sept. 3

Nov. 21 to Dec. 2

Dec. 19 to Jan. 6

Feb. 13 to Feb 24

April 3 to April 28

The first bag is included for free for customers flying in Blue Plus, Mint, Mosaic, or are a JetBlue Plus cardmember, regardless of whether the time is peak or off-peak.

Those flying in Blue, Blue Basic, or Blue Extra will pay $45 for the first checked bag and $60 for the second bag during off-peak hours and $50 and $70 respectively during peak times.

The airline noted that travelers can save $10 on their first two checked items when added before check-in, at least 24 hours before departure. Additionally, checked bag fees are only refundable on JetBlue if the entire booking is canceled prior to scheduled departure.

JetBlue chalked up the increase for customers as a result of higher business operating costs, such as fuel and increased wages.

Other major carriers including American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and United Airlines have all recently made incremental price hikes on checked bags.

CBP announces new fee changes for Trusted Traveler Programs

Prices are also on the rise for travelers who utilize Global Entry or other Trusted Traveler Programs, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday.

The new fees going into effect on Oct. 1, for NEXUS, Global Entry, and SENTRI programs, have not been updated in more than 15 years, and "better reflecting the program costs," according to CBP.

Global Entry fees will increase from $100 to $120.

SENTRI, which formerly had an "a la carte" fee structure, will move to a uniform fee of $120 to be collected in full when an application is submitted.

Fees for NEXUS will increase from $50 to $120 for travelers who utilize the joint program managed by CBP and Canada Border Services Agency allowing dedicated processing between the U.S. and Canada.

"As these programs have matured and expanded, updating the fee structures is critical to the continuation and management of the programs," CBP stated.



Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back