Van Zandt County issues disaster declaration ahead of solar eclipse

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2024 at 11:40 am

VAN ZANDT COUNTY – A Van Zandt County Judge issued a disaster declaration before the total solar eclipse coming up on April 8. According to our news partner KETK, the disaster was declared from April 5-April 9. Officials with the county say the declaration will give the county more options during that time. Van Zandt County will be in the path of totality for up to four minutes on April 8 around 12:24 p.m. The county expects a drastic increase in population and a strain on their resources.

County Judge Andy Reese said in the disaster declaration, “We are expecting a large influx of people, overcrowding of our roads and parking lots, possible fuel and food shortages and possible limited cell phone service. We would encourage Van Zandt County residents to stay home and avoid driving if possible on April 8, expect travel delays and know alternate routes, fuel up vehicles, purchase groceries and supplies and refill prescriptions prior to the event.”

Judge Reese also submitted a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, asking for a state-issued declaration of disaster as well.

