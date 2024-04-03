Suspect arrested after deadly Easter brunch shooting in Nashville

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) -- A suspect who allegedly opened fire during an Easter brunch in Tennessee was arrested in neighboring Kentucky, police said.

Anton Rucker, 46, is a suspect in the shooting that killed 33-year-old Allen Beachem and injured five others "non-critically" in Nashville on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Rucker was taken into custody at a residence in Princeton, Kentucky, Nashville officials said late Tuesday.

"He came out & surrendered without incident," police said on social media. "Rucker is being jailed in KY on a fugitive from justice warrant."

The shooting stemmed from an altercation between the two men while brunch was being served at Roasted in Nashville, according to Don Aaron, the public relations director for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

As the altercation escalated, Rucker allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, Aaron said.

Authorities have no information that the two men knew each other.

A total of eight people were transported from the scene, including the man who died, police said. One of the injured suffered a graze wound, though it was not clear if the person had been shot or became injured by scraping against something.

Only the alleged shooter brandished a weapon.

