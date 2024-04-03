Today is Wednesday April 03, 2024
Results: 4 more states voting in 2024 presidential primary

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2024 at 9:56 pm
Wang Fan/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Four more states are voting on Tuesday in the 2024 presidential primary race.

The contests are taking place in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island and Wisconsin. (Delaware’s primaries were canceled due to being uncontested.)

The results, however, won't affect the overall election as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump already clinched their parties' respective nominations last month.


On the Democratic side, there are 455 delegates are up for grabs on Tuesday.

On the Republican side, 195 delegates are available to win.

Most of the five states tilt Democratic in presidential years -- except for Wisconsin, which has emerged as a key battleground state since 2016.
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



