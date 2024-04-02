New York 2024 primary results: Biden, Trump projected to win

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2024 at 8:25 pm

(WASHINGTON) -- Tuesday was primary day in New York, where former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden were the front-runners, having already clinched their respective parties' 2024 nominations last month.

ABC News reports that Biden and Trump are projected to win the Democratic and Republican races.

Ninety-one delegates were up for grabs for the GOP, and 268 delegates were on the table for Democrats.

Voters could cast their ballots in-person or via the mail, though all votes must have been postmarked by Tuesday and received by local officials by April 9. An option for Democratic voters to leave their ballots blank instead of choosing Biden, to protest his policies on the Israel-Hamas war, had also been pushed by some cease-fire advocates.

Polls were open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Early voting was from March 23 until Saturday.

State significance

New York's primary was not anticipated to have major implications for either party.

Still, New York was long Trump's home state before he relocated to Florida and he has long mused about winning the state in a general election, despite its history as a Democratic stronghold in presidential races.

