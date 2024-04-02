Today is Tuesday April 02, 2024
ktbb logo


7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2024 at 8:25 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Getty Images - STOCK

(TAIWAN) --  A magnitude 7.4 earthquake occurred in Taiwan at 7:58 a.m. local time, with an epicenter in eastern Hualien,Taiwan.

It was followed by a 6.5M earthquake a short while later, according to the U.S. Geological Society.

There is no information about injuries, fatalities or the overall scope of destruction from the earthquake.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC