7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2024 at 8:25 pm

Getty Images - STOCK

(TAIWAN) -- A magnitude 7.4 earthquake occurred in Taiwan at 7:58 a.m. local time, with an epicenter in eastern Hualien,Taiwan.

It was followed by a 6.5M earthquake a short while later, according to the U.S. Geological Society.

There is no information about injuries, fatalities or the overall scope of destruction from the earthquake.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back