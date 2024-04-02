Connecticut 2024 primary results: Biden, Trump projected to win

(WASHINGTON) -- Tuesday was primary day in Connecticut, where former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden were the only major remaining candidates running -- and already the presumptive 2024 nominees for their respective parties.

ABC News reports that Biden and Trump are projected to win the Democratic and Republican races.

Twenty-eight delegates were up for grabs in the GOP race, and 60 delegates were on the table for Democrats.

Voters could cast their ballots in-person or via the mail, and polls opened at 6 a.m. and closed at 8 p.m. Early voting began on March 18.

State significance

Connecticut's primary was not anticipated to have major implications for either party, given that both Trump and Biden already clinched the nominations.

The state has also reliably voted for Democrats in past presidential races.

