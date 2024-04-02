Teen arrested for fatal Monday night shooting in Jacksonville

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2024 at 4:34 pm

JACKSONVILLE – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a Monday night shooting in Jacksonville. According to our news partner KETK, a 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder. Because he’s a juvenile, his name will not be released. The victims in the shooting have been identified as a pair of brothers from Bullard. The The 15-year-old was killed, while the 17-year-old remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Jacksonville Police said in a release, they were alerted to the shooting on South Jackson Street around 10:22 p.m. Monday. When law enforcement arrived, they found the two brothers with gunshot wounds. They were taken to seperate hospitals where one brother died and the other is in critical condition. Jacksonville PD with the help of the Texas Rangers are continuing their investigation into the case. They ask if you have information, to call them at 903-586-2546.

Go Back