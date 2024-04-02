Opening arguments in trial of Dallas doctor

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2024 at 3:48 pm

DALLAS – A North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags was a scapegoat for several unexplained and unexpected cardiac emergencies at a Dallas surgery center, defense attorneys said Monday at his federal trial, according to the Dallas Morning News. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., 60, is standing trial in connection with unexplained heart-stopping medications found in IV fluids at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas over a four-month stretch in 2022. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of all 10 counts, including tampering with consumer products resulting in serious bodily injury and adulteration of drugs. Lawyer John Nicholson, a public defender representing Ortiz, argued in opening statements that federal prosecutors’ case hinges on “confirmation bias,” circumstantial video evidence and “mania” that ensued at the surgery center when patients started experiencing adverse reactions.

“They’re just seeing what they want to see,” he told the jury — eight women and six men, including two alternates — which was empaneled Monday afternoon at the Earle Cabell Federal Building in Dallas. Prosecutors allege Ortiz contaminated 1000 milliliter saline IV bags with pharmaceutical stimulants, nerve blockers and anesthetics and placed them in a stainless-steel warmer to be used by fellow doctors during surgeries. The tampered bags were linked to a string of medical emergencies, including dangerously high blood pressures and cardiac complications, and the death of a fellow anesthesiologist, according to court documents. The emergencies started on the heels of an unrelated disciplinary inquiry into Ortiz, which jeopardized his finances and ability to practice at Surgicare North Dallas, according to opening statements. Prosecutor John de la Garza told jurors that the doctors whose patients had adverse reactions for the suspected laced IV bags were on the board investigating Ortiz.

