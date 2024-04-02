Gov. Greg Abbott to fundraise in NYC

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2024 at 4:34 pm

AUSTIN – The Houston Chronicle reports that Gov. Greg Abbott is bringing his cross-country feud with New York City Mayor Eric Adams back to the Big Apple this week. As Abbott continues to build up a national political profile, he is scheduled to headline a big-money GOP fundraiser in Manhattan on Thursday where he will likely up the ante on border security issues, which have been at the heart of his back-and-forth with Adams. The New York Republican Party invited Abbott to keynote their New York City fundraising gala because he leads “a state that does everything in its power to stop the invasion of illegal migrants on its southern border,” said David Laska, director of communications for the New York GOP said on Monday.

As part of his border operation, Abbott has been busing migrants from the Texas border to cities run by Democratic mayors. As of Friday, Abbott’s office said the state had transported more than 100,000 migrants to other U.S. cities, including over 40,000 sent to New York City since August 2022. But Adams might have the edge on Abbott this time after a Texas busing company just agreed to stop transporting migrants, at least temporarily, to New York City amid a $708 million lawsuit the city filed against the company and more than a dozen others. Dallas-area based Roadrunner Charter Inc., reached a deal with the city on March 20 to refrain from transporting migrants to New York City or the surrounding area while the case is litigated. The suit stems from new rules Adams enacted in December requiring charter buses to drop migrants off at designated locations and during specific times. When bus companies tried to skirt those rules by dropping migrants off just outside of the city in places like New Jersey, New York City went to court.

