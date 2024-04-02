Democrats and Republicans remain at odds over farm bill

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2024 at 4:34 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that Democrats and Republicans remain at odds over how to increase federal support for farmers struggling under rising costs, as the time frame tightens for passing a new farm bill before the coming campaign season. If the two sides can’t come together in the next few months, Congress would likely have to punt the farm bill till next year and leave crop supports where they are. The situation is particularly dire for Texas farmers and ranchers, who have contended with not only high prices for fuel, fertilizer and other costs but a yearslong drought that has made them dependent on the crop insurance program and other support being debated. “Drought has been the biggest issue we’ve faced the last few years, especially out in West Texas,” said Laramie Adams, associate director of government affairs at the Texas Farm Bureau. “The safety net we have right now is inadequate.”

Driving farmers’ frustration are not only rising costs but a decline in the prices their crops fetch on the wholesale market, even as produce and meat prices at grocery stores remain high, according to federal agriculture data. Republicans are calling for an across-the-board increase in crop insurance payouts, to help farmers at-large, while Democrats push for a more targeted approach. In a letter to members of the Senate Agriculture Committee this year, Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., wrote that instead of “spreading taxpayer dollars to investors and absentee landlords,” Congress should direct funding to “small, and medium-sized farms, where one bad stretch of weather or turn in the markets can put the whole operation in jeopardy.” That approach has drawn pushback from Republicans. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa accused Stabenow in a blog post in February of wanting to keep the existing farm bill in place “rather than reach a bipartisan agreement.” “If Democrats don’t come to the table to put more ‘farm’ in the farm bill, they will be doing our producers a disservice,” he said in a statement Friday.

