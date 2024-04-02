Country singer Mark Wills will headline Great Texas Balloon Race

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2024 at 4:34 pm

LONGVIEW – Officials for the annual 2024 Great Texas Balloon Race in Longview have announced the entertainment card for the event. According to our news partner KETK, this years headliner is country singer Mark Wills. The 50-year-old Georgia native had a number six hit nationally in 1996 with ‘Jacob’s Ladder’. Wills followed that up with ‘I Do (Cherish You)’, which was number two on the country charts.

On Friday Night June 14, Jenn Ford and the Wide Eyed Devils along with The Hollow Decks will be taking the stage. On Saturday night, Texas native and country singer Danielle Bradberry, who also won Season 4 of NBC’s The Voice will open the night. With Mark Wills headlining the evening.

The Great Texas Balloon Race begins June 12 with a competition flight over Longview. To buy tickets and to get more information on the Great Texas Balloon Race, click here.

