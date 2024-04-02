Today is Tuesday April 02, 2024
Man who allegedly rammed car into front gate of Atlanta FBI office faces federal, local charges

April 2, 2024
(ATLANTA) -- The man who allegedly crashed his SUV into the security gate at the FBI's Atlanta Field Division building is facing a federal charge of destruction of government property, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Atlanta.

The suspect, Ervin Lee Bolling, apparently drove his car behind an authorized vehicle as it was entering the gate Monday afternoon. The pop-up barrier was deployed to stop Bolling's unauthorized car, officials said.

Bolling exited his car and "attempted to follow an FBI employee into the secure parking lot by walking past the gate," according to the federal criminal complaint.

Bolling allegedly resisted efforts by FBI agents to bring him into custody, prosecutors said. He was taken to a local hospital for medical and evaluation where he remained overnight, officials said.

No injuries were reported, FBI officials said.

Bolling also faces a local charge of interference with government property, according to DeKalb County police.

The Atlanta FBI office is located outside of Atlanta in Chamblee, Georgia.

