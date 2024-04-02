Son of county official arrested again

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2024 at 4:34 pm

TYLER – Our news partner KETK reports that Lance Phillips, 40, has been arrested on multiple charges including the assault of a public servant. He was held in contempt at a meeting where he signed up to give public comment on three agenda items. A video shows Phillips saying he is with God and reciting scripture from Ephesians. Smith County Judge Neal Franklin can be heard shortly after reminding Phillips to speak only on the agenda items. He was then seen leaving the court escorted by officers while shouting his arrest goes against his First Amendment rights. Lance was booked into the Smith County Jail for contempt, resisting arrest, hindering proceedings by disorderly conduct and assault of a public servant. His bonds total $200,000.

