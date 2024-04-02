Today is Tuesday April 02, 2024
ktbb logo


CBS announces 82nd Annual Golden Globes will air January 5, 2025

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2024 at 10:22 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CBS - Dick Clark Productions

On Tuesday, CBS and the Golden Globe Awards announced the 82nd annual awards show will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. 

The telecast will air live both on CBS and on Paramount+ as the first show of the network's five-year deal to broadcast the event. 

Further, it was announced that nominations for the awards show will be announced on Monday, December 9.

The Globes aired on CBS back on January 7, and the network touted a 50% jump in ratings from 2023's showing on the Globes' former broadcast home, NBC.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC