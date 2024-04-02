Today is Tuesday April 02, 2024
Spurs rule starters Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan out for the season

April 2, 2024
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs ruled two regular starters out for the season Monday, saying guard Devin Vassell and forward Jeremy Sochan will not return because of their injuries.

Vassell had an MRI on Monday, and it revealed a stress reaction to the third metatarsal head in his right foot. Sochan has a left ankle impingement that needs arthroscopic surgery.

Vassell has averaged 19.5 points per game in 2023-24. He’s in his fourth season with San Antonio. Sochan, in his second season, has averaged 11.6 points.

The Spurs are 18-57 and are in last place in the Western Conference despite the efforts of star rookie Victor Wembanyama. Vassell is the team’s second-leading scorer behind Wembanyama, and he leads the Spurs with an average of 33.1 minutes.

San Antonio plays at Denver on Tuesday night.



