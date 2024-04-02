Today is Tuesday April 02, 2024
Multiple people hurt in Texas crash as severe storms hit central US

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2024 at 5:24 am
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Multiple people were hurt Monday in a pileup involving as many as 30 vehicles at an intersection south of Midland, Texas, as high winds blew dust that made visibility difficult, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Upton County Emergency personnel responded to the crash along State Highway 349 around 4:50 p.m. The National Weather Service had issued warnings about blowing dust and damaging winds for Monday afternoon in the area. Motorists were urged to use caution when traveling in West Texas.

Northeast of Midland in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Illinois, severe storms with possible tornadoes, hail and flooding rain were moving through on Monday evening.

Tornado warnings were issued in multiple locations in Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri. Authorities reported storm damage northwest of Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the town of Barnsdall. Houses, trees and power lines were damaged after a possible tornado hit the area, Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden told KOTV-TV in Tulsa.

The National Weather Service was busy into the night issuing severe thunderstorm warnings throughout those states and Indiana.

Northwest of Oklahoma City, a flash flood warning was issued for the cities of Kingfisher and Dover, where hail and up to 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain had fallen with up to 2 more inches (5 centimeters) expected. Some roads in Kingfisher were flooded, KOCO-TV reported.

Heavy rainfall was falling Monday night across central Illinois. The National Weather Service posted a flash flood warning after 1.5 to 2.5 inches (3.8 to 6.4 centimeters) of rain fell in an area just south of Springfield and Decatur.



