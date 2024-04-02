Lawyer says Chiefs’ Rashee Rice cooperating with Dallas police

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2024 at 5:22 am

ByABC News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is cooperating with authorities in Dallas after a speeding Corvette and Lamborghini sport utility vehicle caused a chain-reaction crash on a busy Dallas highway Saturday, his attorney said Monday.

“On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday,” attorney Royce West said in a statement. “Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly.”

A total of six vehicles were involved in the crash shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of North Central Expressway, Dallas police said Monday. The people in the Lamborghini and Corvette left the scene without determining if anyone needed medical attention or providing their information, police said. Two of the drivers in the other vehicles were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and two occupants of another vehicle were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Dallas television station WFAA, citing unnamed sources, reported that one of the speeding vehicles was registered to Rice. Police said Monday morning that they were working to identify the occupants of the Corvette and Lamborghini but did not release any information about the people they were seeking and would not confirm reports that Rice was among them.

Police spokesperson Kristin Lowman said early Monday evening that she could confirm that police had “spoken with members of legal counsel but have not conducted interviews with potentially involved individuals in Saturday’s crash.”

Police said the drivers of the Corvette and Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane when they lost control and the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing the chain collision.

Dashcam video from a person traveling behind the multivehicle crash was released Sunday, while TMZ posted photos of several individuals leaving the scene.

“In all these situations you have to wait until you have all the facts and frankly, we don’t have all the facts at this point,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan told KCMO radio Monday. “The one comforting fact that we do have is that there was a multicar crash in Texas, in Dallas, and fortunately, it doesn’t appear that anyone was hurt, and we should be grateful for that. We’ll get to the bottom of it, we’ll gather the facts and we’ll react accordingly.”

Rice, 23, grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills, Texas, and played all four years of his college career in Dallas at SMU before being drafted by the Chiefs in the second round in April 2023.

The 6-foot-1 Rice emerged as Kansas City’s top wide receiver last season, finishing second on the team in receptions (79) and receiving yards (938) — behind only tight end Travis Kelce — and tallying a team-leading seven touchdown catches. He also had 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown during the Chiefs’ four-game postseason run en route to their second straight Super Bowl championship.

Lowman said law enforcement is asking anyone with information on the crash to contact police.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Go Back