White Sox, RHP Mike Clevinger agree to 1-year deal

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2024 at 5:22 am

ByABC News

The Chicago White Sox and right-hander Mike Clevinger have agreed to a one-year deal, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Clevinger, 33, is 60-39 with a 3.45 ERA in 788 innings across seven seasons in the big leagues, including a 9-9 stint with the White Sox last season.

A fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in 2011, Clevinger established himself as a front-of-the-rotation starter with the Cleveland Guardians, where he posted a 2.96 ERA and averaged 149 innings from 2017 to 2019.

The San Diego Padres acquired Clevinger as part of a nine-player trade in August 2020, but he sustained what was diagnosed as a right elbow impingement in late September and underwent Tommy John surgery early in the ensuing offseason before missing all of 2021. He returned as a slightly lesser version of himself, posting a 4.33 ERA in 114⅓ innings with the Padres in 2022 and a 3.77 ERA in 131⅓ innings with the White Sox, who signed him to a $12 million contract, in 2023. Clevinger went from striking out 10.0 batters per nine innings from 2016 to 2020 to a strikeout rate of 7.4 from 2022 to 2023.

Clevinger was accused of domestic abuse by the mother of one of his children and found himself under investigation by Major League Baseball officials early in 2023 but ultimately was not suspended. The league said it interviewed “more than 15 individuals, in addition to Mr. Clevinger and the complainant” and reviewed “thousands of electronic communication records” before closing its inquiry.

Clevinger agreed in March to submit to evaluations and comply with recommendations made by the treatment board that oversees domestic violence and drugs of abuse.

Information from ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez was used in this report.

Go Back