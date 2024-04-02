Source: Chiefs agree to 1-year deal with QB Carson Wentz

Free agent quarterback Carson Wentz has agreed to a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Wentz signed with the Rams as their backup quarterback in Week 10 after spending the first half of the season without a team. He spent the 2022 season with the Washington Commanders but was released in February 2023 with two years remaining on his contract.

Wentz, 31, started the Rams’ regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers because Los Angeles was resting quarterback Matthew Stafford. He completed 17 of 24 passes for 163 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also led both teams in rushing yards with 56 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Wentz was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 2 pick in 2016 and played six seasons for them. He was traded to the Indianapolis Colts after the 2020 season after losing his starting job to Jalen Hurts. Wentz threw 27 touchdown passes and tied a career low in interceptions with seven with the Colts, but his status with the team came into question as he struggled in the team’s final two games when it had to win only one to make the playoffs.

Washington traded for Wentz after the 2021 season, sending two third-round picks to the Colts as well as swapping second-round picks with them. He played in eight games for the Commanders, throwing 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He missed time with a broken finger before he was benched in favor of Taylor Heinicke.

In eight NFL seasons, Wentz has completed 62.7% of his passes for 22,292 yards, 153 touchdowns and 67 interceptions.

