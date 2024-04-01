Today is Monday April 01, 2024
Two-year-old boy dead after falling into pond

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2024 at 4:56 pm
LUFKIN – A 2-year-old is dead after he was found unresponsive in a pond at a family gathering on Sunday in Lufkin according to our news partners at KETK. According to the Lufkin Police Department, officials responded to a family gathering at around 7 p.m. on Sunday after a 2-year-old of the family was found unresponsive in a pond. According to a statement from police, the family immediately began life-saving measures, which were continued by officials upon their arrival. According to the Lufkin PD, paramedics took the child to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives reported that the incident was a tragic accident, and that it appeared that the child was playing with other young family members and was likely chasing a chicken when he fell into the water.

“Please keep the boy’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” the Lufkin Police Department said.



